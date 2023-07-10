EXCLUSIVE: Khaligraph Jones reveals plans for full-body tattoo

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the NRGWave Festival in Mombasa on December 29, 2019 at Mombasa Sports Club. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Artists, like any other individuals, get tattoos for a variety of reasons.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has spoken out about his many tattoos, revealing his plans to have tattoos covering his entire body.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the renowned artist, famous for hits like “Mazishi,” opened up about the deeper meanings behind his ink.

“Most of them have a deeper meaning in my life. I have tattoos for my nephews and nieces. I haven’t gotten for my kids yet,” he said.

“I also have one for my mother and one for ‘Respect the OG,’ which means a lot to me, although some people might tend to disagree with that,” Khaligraph explained.

“I have so many tattoos, and they all hold significance. They adorn various parts of my body. I weigh over 125kg, and you can find them on my hands, legs, and even my chest. But my plan is to eventually have tattoos covering my entire body.”

When asked about the monetary cost of his extensive tattoo collection, Khaligraph said they are priceless.

“I haven’t yet quantified it in terms of money, they are priceless, and most of them have a deep meaning attached to them.”

Khaligraph Jones is set to headline this year’s edition of Coke Studio, alongside the talented Nikita Kering’ and other prominent artists.

The Coke Studio platform brings together musicians from diverse backgrounds to collaborate and create unique musical experiences.

During the launch event on July 6, 2023 the rapper expressed his excitement about collaborating with Nikita, emphasizing the amazing combination they bring to the table.

“I want to express my gratitude to Coke Studio for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this song with Nikita. I’ve been a fan of her music. I come from Kayole, and she hails from Karen, so it’s an exciting blend, and I can’t wait for people to witness what we’ve created together,” Khaligraph Jones shared.

Nikita also spoke highly of her experience working with Khaligraph Jones.

She mentioned how being a part of Coke Studio was a dream come true, having grown up watching the show. Collaborating with Khaligraph for her first-ever collaboration exceeded her expectations.