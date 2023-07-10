Blogger Maverick Aoko: Ruto’s allies have dumped me





Twitter ‘bigwig’ Maverick Aoko now claims she has been dumped by the Kenya Kwanza government after she defected to them from the opposition Orange Democratic Movement party as an allied blogger.

On July 9, 2023, she claimed that President William Ruto’s camp is “teeming with mendacious charlatans” and branded them liars for treating their bloggers like liabilities.

“Ruto’s Gafment (government) is teeming with mendacious charlatans. If you see a whole former chief justice demonstrate at a police station, know folks are irked. Those of us who have been defending this Gafment, they’ve started treating us like liabilities,” claimed Ms Aoko.

She said this as she shared what she claimed was a screenshot of a message she received from a fellow blogger regarding the financial benefits promised to Kenya Kwanza bloggers.

“Good Morning Aoko. It’s like those guys lied to us too. I’m told in the meeting they promised to give KK bloggers some stipends but up to date, they haven’t. It seems they’re liars everywhere,” read the message that triggered Maverick Aoko.

Earlier in the week, she definitively said she was a United Democratic Alliance loyalist and nothing would take her back to ODM or the Azimio camp. She, however, added that there was no way she would keep quiet if the same government they were defending lied to them as they faced continued hostility from all quarters.

“I tweet about Ruto from morning to night. Why would an Azimio MP be picking my calls And Kalenjin MPs lie to me? Oh, we’re paying your fees, ooh Why should I defend garbage? Don’t turn me into an enemy!! Nimekasirika! (I am angry!) Kuna (there is) this one who told me “I was told to take care of you.” Doesn’t pick calls nowadays I wake up daily to defend Kalenjins. I don’t even sit properly on my toilet because of you. Why… would I have to beg you? Take care of the Luos who risked for you!” ranted Aoko over the past few days.

It would appear her bone of contention is the lack of Kenya Kwanza keeping their promise to pay for her higher education and then giving her a government job upon her completion of studies. She claimed that the people surrounding President Ruto were making him look bad. She has been hitting out at his camp and his tribe using various expletives even as people told her they had warned her about joining Ruto’s camp.

Aoko becoming a Kenya Kwanza blogger was heralded by her infamous scandal after falling out with several ODM politicians for whom she apparently did communications work. She claimed they had sexually used her and when they no longer saw any need for her, they dumped her. In joining Kenya Kwanza, she often boasted of how the government saw her value and intended on educating her as payment for “helping Ruto ascend to power.”

It would appear that, for the second time, she has been dumped. She is known to rant online whenever things do not go her way, spills political secrets and does not filter her words. Anyone who wrongs her is fair game for target practice.

