Fareed Khimani to host reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’





Media personality, radio presenter, and actor Fareed Khimani has been announced as the host of the highly-anticipated two-part reunion of the hit reality series, The Real Housewives of Nairobi.

The reunion episodes are set to air on 1 June and 8 June 2023, following the show’s immensely successful 12-week run.

Since its premiere, The Real Housewives of Nairobi has captivated audiences, smashing streaming records on Showmax and dominating charts on both the streaming platform and Twitter week after week.

Now, fans can look forward to Fareed guiding the reunion, as he sits down with the six Nairobi housewives – Vera Sidika, Minne Kariuki, Susan Kaittany, Sonal Maherali, Lisa Christoffersen and Dr Catherine Masitsa – to dissect the season’s drama.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Fareed said: “I wanted to be part of this because The Real Housewives of Nairobi is incredible; we haven’t seen anything like this yet in this market. I’m also a huge fan of Andy Cohen, and of the show, not only for its bold content but also for its production quality and the value that the team behind it has created. I felt right at home to sit on the throne, and therefore it was no brainer.”

Fareed is a radio veteran, having worked with esteemed stations like Capital FM, XFM, and Nation FM throughout his career. He is also the founder of Nusu Nusu, a production company known for creating popular TV shows such as Masharaki Mix, Coke Studio Africa, Lit360, and Yes! Ndio! Beeni!

In addition to his radio and production work, Fareed has made a mark in the acting world, with notable appearances in shows like Changes and Kona, as well as a recent role in the Showmax police procedural Crime and Justice.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Nairobi can expect a no-holds-barred reunion with Fareed at the helm. He vows to ask the hard-hitting questions that viewers are eager to have answered.

Eugene Mbugua, the CEO of D&R Studios, the production company behind the series, expressed confidence in Fareed’s hosting abilities, stating, “He is one of Kenya’s most recognizable voices. We have also seen his work as a host for some of Kenya’s most exquisite fashion high teas. We knew that this experience and his personality would work well for the reunion.”

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is part of The Real Housewives franchise, licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. With Fareed taking charge of the reunion, viewers can brace themselves for a thrilling and explosive event that will undoubtedly leave them hungry for more drama from Nairobi’s elite circle.

