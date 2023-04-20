Firirinda hitmaker Dick Munyonyi hospitalised





Popular Mugiithi artist Dick Munyonyi has been hospitalised. He came into the limelight in 2021 after his song ‘Firirinda’ went viral.

His friends and philanthropist Karangu Wa Muraya announced to their online fans on Thursday morning that Munyonyi had been admitted to hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Dick Munyonyi’s popular song became a hit 35 years later.

In an interview with Gukena FM, the singer said he was suffering from a throat infection.

He has been in and out of hospital over the years.

In January this year, Munyonyi told Nairobi News that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Also read: Firirinda hitmaker opens up on his life after cancer diagnosis

Mr Munyonyi said he had started chemotherapy and hoped to be healthy enough to continue entertaining his fans.

“I had a heart problem and now I have recently been diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer,” he said in a telephone interview.

In 2022, singer Kajei Salim took to his Facebook page to ask for support from Munyonyi’s fans to offset Dick’s medical bills, which amounted to about Sh1.5 million.

“Dear friends, artistes and fans of Dick Njoroge Munyonyi ‘Firirinda’. I’m writing this message regarding a phone call I received from our legend Dick Munyonyi.

He contacted me and told me that he has been unwell for some time now and that he desperately needs our moral, spiritual and most importantly, financial support to help him pay his medical bills which amount to over Sh1.5 million,” wrote Kajei Salim.

In 2022, MCSK boss Ezekiel Mutua also pledged to start the pay bill kitty with Sh100,000 to go towards the artist’s medical bills.

Dick Munyonyi started his career in 1971 and had the opportunity to perform at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s wedding in 1989.

His fans have taken to Karangu’s Facebook page to wish Munyonyi a speedy recovery.

Also read: Ezekiel Mutua endorses Firirinda