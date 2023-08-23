Full list of areas in Nairobi that will be affected by power blackout

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP





The full list of areas that will on August 23, 2023, be affected by a power blackout can now be revealed.

Electricity provider, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) on the night of Tuesday, listed the areas saying that the blackout will be as a result of normal maintenance.

In Nairobi County, the areas that will be affected include; Oledume Road, Mzima Springs Road and parts of Kihara.

The specific areas that will be affected by the interruptions include; parts of Oloitoktok Road, parts of Agwings Kodhek, Kanjata Crescent, parts of James Gichuru Road, Kabaserian Avenue, Musa Gitau, Mbambane, Muhaya, Apple Close, Convent Drive, Chalbi Drive, Njumbi Road, parts of Gitanga Road, Makueni Road, Suguta Road, Kaptei Gardens, Vihiga, Nyeri Road, Mwingi Road.

Others are; Kikabala Road, Othaya Road, Mageta Road, Mugumo Road, Vanga Road, Mbaazi Avenue, Masanduku Lane and adjacent customers.

In Kihara, the affected areas will be; Kirawa Road, Ngecha Road, Kitsuru Ridge, Gathiga, Manga Gardens, Kitsuru Country Homes, Mitini Estate, Ngecah Villas, Kihara Estate, Lakeview Estate, Matundu Estate, Tate Apartments, Forward Close, Serenity Spa and adjacent customers.

The North Rift Region will also be affected by the power blackout with Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Trans Zoia and West Pokot Counties being affected.

The specific areas within Uasin Gishu County that will be affected by the power blackout include; Lukuyani Market, Navilus Junction, Ibinga Safaricom Booster, Ibinga Market, Likuyani Dispensary, Likuyani Primary School, Sango Primary School, Sango Water Pump and adjacent customers.

Still in Uasin Gishu County, Kabomoi and Mosop areas will be affected by the power interruptions. The specific areas that will be affected by the scheduled power interruptions include; Chebororwo, ADC, Kokwet Village, Koitugum and adjacent customers.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, Chabara Youth Polytechnic was listed as an area that will be affected by the power interruptions.

Others include; Soiyo, Kilima Primary School, Kapsumai, Kaplenge Market, Stanley Chebii and adjacent customers.

In Nandi County, the affected areas were listed as; Koilot, Keben and Lolduga, Mogobich and adjacent customers.

In West Pokot counties the affected areas are; Ortum, Sina and Sigor. The specific areas include; Cemtech, Murpus, Chepkorniswo, Marich Pass, Lomut, Saemach, Kainuk and adjacent customers.

In Trans Zoia County the following areas will be affected by the power interruptions; Norek, Artukan, Sinendet, Naisambu, Legacy, Kibomet Primary and adjacent customers.

In South Nyanza region, Migori County will be affected by the power interruptions. The specific areas include; Rongo, Rakwaro and Kanga.

Other areas within Migori County that will be affected by the power interruptions include; Kanyawanga High School, Rongo University, Kitere Center, Kakuro, Mitwe center, Kosodo, Kanyasirega, Kwoyo Kodero, Nyatambe and adjacent customers.

In Mount Kenya region the affected areas will be; Meru and Kirinyaga Counties.

The specific areas that will be hit by the power interruptions in Meru County include; Kithinu, Ikumbo, Matagani, Kamujwa, Mitunguu Market, Gakirwe, Maraa Market, Materi Girls’, Makandume, Rikana, Kiamuru, Kaamujwa, Muthagene Village and Gaceero.

Others include; Karumaiga, Gitara Village, Nyumba ya Ethi, Oasis, Nkui, Gimu Farm, Kaurone, Ngonga and adjacent customers.

In Kirinyaga County the areas that will be affected include; Mururi, Kianjiru, Gacatha markets, Parts of Kutus Town, Governor’s office, Kwa Kibera, Mutungara, Chinese Site Daraja ya Mungu and adjacent customers.

Kiambu County was also listed with the areas that will be affected listed as; Kabete and Kingeero.

KPLC since January 2023, has been making such announcements almost on a daily basis with business people being the most affected as they count losses due to the power interruptions.

