Gathoni Wa Muchomba’s track record as Wanjiku’s foremost defender





Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, has undoubtedly proved herself as a darling of many Kenyans.

Wa Muchomba, a journalist by profession, has stood firm with her decision to oppose and vote against the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

The Bill by the Kenya Kwanza government, proposes an increase of Value Added Tax (VAT) on basic commodities which the common man is striving to afford.

For instance, the Bill, which has since caused an uproar amongst Kenyans, proposes an increase of VAT on petroleum products from the current 8 per cent to 16 per cent.

Fuel is the determinant of pricing commodities, and Wa Muchomba says the increase on taxation is not healthy for the nation, especially at a time when Kenyans are still recuperating from the post Covid-19 effects.

“This bill is not fit for the current economy where most people are struggling to afford a meal per day,” the UDA lawmaker said before MPs debated and voted for the Bill on Wednesday in the National Assembly.

During the debate on the Bill, Wa Muchomba told the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, that voters in her constituency can no longer afford a 2kg packet of maize flour.

Also read: Wa Muchomba – I’ll oppose Finance Bill to the bitter, even if it means losing my seat

“I rise to oppose the Bill, for the welfare of the Kenyan people… the people that I represent in Githunguri cannot afford a meal per day. The cost of living is very high, my electorate cannot afford unga,” said on the floor of the House.

Wa Muchomba further pointed out that it is the responsibility of MPs to ensure they protect the electorates from exploitation.

“It is the responsibility of this House to ensure that people live happily and can afford the cost of living. I have gone to Githunguri and my people have told me the Finance Bill 2023 is punitive, oppressive and scandalous,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, in an interview with Inooro FM, Wa Muchomba had dared President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to kick her out of UDA, on whose ticket she was elected to Parliament, for opposing the Bill.

Prior to the Bill being tabled in Parliament, the Parliamentary Committee on Finance on Tuesday made some amendments, including the proposed housing levy, which was reviewed from the proposed 3 per cent to 1.5 per cent and the proposed tax on digital contents from 15 per cent to 5 per cent.

“(Molo MP) Kimani Kuria pronounced himself that the housing program will no longer be levied, but taxed. That means if you remit the contributions, you forget about the funds. When I hear such proposals, I stand firm on my decision to reject the bill,” Wa Muchomba said.

Also read: Full list of Raila lieutenants who skipped vote on Finance Bill 2023

It is not the first time the vocal Wa Muchomba has gone public in defending Wanjiku from exploitation by the government of the day.

Having been elected for the first time in 2017 as Kiambu Woman Representative, Wa Muchomba fought against VAT on fuel introduced by the previous administration led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and the current head of state Dr Ruto serving as the Deputy President.

Wa Muchomba fought against the 8 per cent VAT on petroleum products until the last minute of its passage.

True to her fidelity to the people of Kenyans, the lawmaker accused a section of Jubilee MPs of being bribed with as little as Sh10,000 to pass the Bill.

On the Finance Bill 2023, Wa Muchomba says her firm decision was informed by the electorates who promised her that the document is a litmus paper for 2027 General Elections.

“The economy will be very expensive with the passage of the proposed Finance Bill 2023, and Kenyans will remember me,” she said.

Also read: Mutahi Ngunyi to Raila: Defeat of Azimio in Finance Bill vote is a big shame