Gaucho endorses Eric Omondi’s 2027 ‘candidature’

A group of protesters led by comedian Eric Omondi stage a sit down on Parliament Road to protest the high cost of living on February 21, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

A group of protesters led by comedian Eric Omondi stage a sit down on Parliament Road to protest the high cost of living on February 21, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





Eric Omondi’s political ambitions have been endorsed by Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth, better known as Gaucho.

Citing their close ties, the vocal political activist has said he will support the comedian should he choose to make a foray into politics.

“I have no reservations about supporting Omondi. If he decides to run for a political office, I will stand by his side,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

Gaucho also dismissed speculations of Omondi being groomed by the Odinga family to challenge Lang’ata lawmaker Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o.

Also read: Guacho to Jalang’o – Remember your roots, you will need Raila in future

He said meeting prominent political figures should not be construed as being groomed for political office.

“How many people have the privilege of meeting Mama Ida Odinga and Raila Odinga daily? Omondi’s interactions with them do not necessarily imply political grooming. These two individuals are prominent figures, and anyone can have the opportunity to meet them,” Gaucho said.

Gaucho’s remarks come hot on the heels of Omondi’s recent meetings with Mr Odinga and his wife, Mama Ida.

On another occasion, the comedian accompanied Mama Ida to a charity event at St Augustine Nyamonye Girls Secondary School in Siaya County.

Also read: Raila Odinga – Champion of multiparty democracy or tribal chief in Luo Nyanza?

During the event, Mama Ida donated sanitary towels, books and toiletries to the learners. She also granted Omondi the honour of adopting one student whose school fees he will cater for from Form One to Form Four.

These series of events have only heightened speculations among Kenyans that Omondi might be considering joining politics with the blessing of the Odingas.

However, in a recent interview with Nairobi News, Omondi said that while his ideals align with Mr Odinga’s vision of safeguarding the welfare of all Kenyans, he remains unaffiliated with any political party in the country.