Governor Gladys Wanga shuts down calls to govern for 5 terms





Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga turned down a populist call for her to rule for several more terms despite her embarking on the first term.

On April 5, 2023, Governor Wanga announced that a Roan Antelope Half Marathon 2023 would be held at the Ruma National Park in Homa Bay county on May 5 and 6, 2023.

“Tumeanza tizi (We have began training). Don’t be left behind,” said Governor Wanga as she captioned several photos of Homa Bay residents accompanying her on a jog.

She was celebrated by many of her electorates for revamping the tourism and blue economy of the County from several fronts, with many telling her she was motivating the County’s youth with her leadership, examples, and encouragement.

Also read: Oh, how life has changed! Governor Wanga withdraws snacks from cabinet meetings after KOT blast

A staunch Raila Odinga lieutenant and loyalist, one of her electorate asked the Governor to get the opposition leader to arrange for her to rule Homa Bay County for up to five terms.

“When Agwambo gets there, tell him to change the constitution. We need you 4-5 terms,” said Mesh K’Ogolla.

Mr K’Ogolla referred to ongoing reports that Raila Odinga either held or is planning to attend a meeting with President William Ruto following weeks of demonstrations in Nairobi and Kisumu Counties as other opposition allied areas like in Kericho County.

These demos have been to demand the lowering of the runaway high cost of living in the country as well as the opening of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission election servers to know who between them legitimately won the presidential race after a difference of 200,000 votes was recorded.

Also read: Gladys Wanga reveals how Ida Odinga mentored her into politics

Kenyans are closely following a meeting between the two leaders. Nation.Africa reported that Mr Odinga turned down an earlier offer by President Ruto to have the opposition’s grievances addressed by a bi-partisan team in Parliament and instead called for a process similar to the National Accord of 2008.

In this yet-to-be-determined meeting, Mr K’Ogallo wanted Governor Wanga to benefit politically. However, she, too turned down Mr K’Ogallo’s offer.

“Hapana, two is enough. All my hair will be white at 50,” responded Governor Wanga.

Since taking over office, Governor Wanga has been on a mission to revive the tourism and blue economy of the County. She has also seen to the revamping of the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral County and increasing access to clean water for residents.

“Our county is in a stable state and looking to better days ahead. We are fully committed to delivering on the mandate for which we were elected, department by department. Earlier today, I delivered my 1st State of the County Address and requested the Assembly to join me on a journey to transform this county of endless potential. Together we will make Homa Bay County No. 1.” said Governor Wanga in late March 2023.

Also read: Beware! Conmen using fake Facebook accounts of Governor Gladys Wanga