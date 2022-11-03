Governor’s husband denied entry into County First Ladies Forum event





Meru County Governor’s husband, Murega Baicu, is probably the first First Gentleman to come out and speak about the embarrassment that husbands of sitting female governors go through in big events and in public.

Mr. Murega, the husband of Governor Kawira Mwangaza, recently came out and stated how he had been a victim of gender-based violence after being forced to limit his distance from the governor in public forums.

According to Mr. Murega, he no longer sleeps under one roof with his wife in the governor’s official residence.

However, Mr. Murega is not the only victim of such circumstances where the husbands must learn to change their lives and worldview after their spouses are governors.

City lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, the husband of Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru, is another victim of similar circumstances.

Recently, the lawyer recalled a situation where he found himself during his first days in office.

The lawyer said that when he accompanied his better half to the County First Ladies Association (CFLA) event, he was forced to introduce himself well and state why he was attending such an event.

The gatekeepers perceived the forum to be strictly for ladies who were wives to male governors and believed that the lawyer was in the wrong place.

After consultation, the lawyer was allowed into the meeting.

Now, the lawyer plans to change the association’s modus operandi to accommodate both genders so that the gubernatorial seat is not preserved for one gender.

Mr. Kamotho said they might also consider starting the First Gentlemen Association if such changes are not accommodated.

Governor Waiguru, serving her second term in office, tied the knot with Ms. Waiguru in a traditional wedding ceremony in 2019 that was attended by the former Head of State, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the ODM leader Mr. Raila Odinga.

In the concluded election, seven women were elected as governors, including Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Kawira Mwangaza (Meru), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), and Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

Hence, the country has seven First Gentlemen.

The County First Ladies Association is a forum of female spouses of seating elected Governors from the 47 counties in the country and was formed in 2014 shortly after the commencement of the county government system of government following the 2013 general election.

The association was formed out of a desire for the First Ladies to contribute to their counties’ social and economic development.

The association comprises 47 members governed by an executive committee of 9, elected from amongst the members.

The head office is hosted at the Council of Governors’ offices in Nairobi, with each county having a CFLA liaison officer to coordinate specific activities at the county level.

