Gunman on the run after shooting and injuring tout at Allsopps terminus





Police are looking for a gunman who shot and seriously injured a tout at Allsopps matatu terminus, Nairobi on Wednesday evening.

The gunman, who was dressed in a black suit, is said to have escaped soon after the 8pm incident with the motive of the shooting yet to be established.

The gunman is reported to have fired two shots, hitting the tout on his right hand after the bullet shuttered the windshield. The tout was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for treatement.

Two spent cartridges were recovered from the scene and collected by the police for ballistic analysis.

In another incident, a man is reported to her pushed his girlfriend to her death from the fifth floor of an apartment in Nairobi’s Drive Inn area in Mathare.

According to the police, Peter Kamau Kuria, 32, was in the company of a woman aged about 25 in his house on Thursday morning before a commotion was heard from the house.

Tenants of the apartment told the police they heard a thud on the ground floor and on checking, they saw the woman’s motionless body in a pool of blood.

Police said the woman cracked her skull and died at the scene during 2am incident. Police who were called to the scene did not find the suspect at his house which had been locked.

Guards at the apartment are among those who were questioned over the incident. The victim’s body was taken to the mortuary for identification and autopsy. The suspect remains at large.

Meanwhile in Embakasi, a boy aged 11 broke his jaw, hands and right leg after he allegedly jumped off the third floor of their school building.

Police are treating the incident as a case of attempted suicide after the boy was reportedly punished by the head teacher for absenteeism.

Elsewhere, a suspected gangster was on Wednesday night shot dead in Nairobi’s South B area after a robbery in Industrial Area.

Police said they trailed the man who was riding on a motorcycle for a while before he was shot dead a pistol recovered from him.

The police are looking for an accomplice of the slain suspect who managed to escape the shootout.

In Eastleigh, a woman is fighting for her life after she self-procured an abortion in her house. The woman’s husband narrated how he went home and found his wife, who was three months pregnant, bleeding profusely.

The woman then admitted that she had self-procured an abortion and discarded the foetus, which the police could not recover. The woman was rushed to MFS Hospital for treatment.