Hamjui swag? Celeb stylist Brian Babu puzzled by stares on Nairobi streets

Celebrity stylist Brian Babu and his mustard-themed outfit caught the attention of Nairobians on the streets. PHOTO| POOL

Celebrity stylist Brian Babu has shared his surprise at the overwhelming attention he received from Nairobians as he walked around the city.

The renowned stylist said he felt uncomfortable when he noticed that people were constantly staring at him as he walked through the streets of the city.

Dressed in a bright yellow ensemble paired with black trainers and cheerful socks, Babu couldn’t help but wonder if Kenyans don’t understand fashion.

Wearing high-waisted mustard cargo pants with a tucked-in T-shirt, he completed his look with a stylish godfather hat.

“Let me tell you, I walked around town in that outfit and people couldn’t stop staring at me. Nairobians, haven’t you ever seen someone well dressed? Do you not see stylish people often? You just stare, don’t you ever go out? Brian Babu asked.