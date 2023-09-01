Here are the 46 schools benefiting from phase one of ‘Dishi na County’ initiative

President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja (right) and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris during the launch of Nairobi County School Feeding Programme in Roysambu Primary School. PHOTO | PCS

A total of 46 public primary schools in Nairobi County are already benefiting from the recently launched school feeding programme, dubbed Dishi na County.

According to Governor Johnson Sakaja, the programme will be implemented in three phases, and phase one will see a total of 81,208 students benefiting from the subsidized food.

The beneficiary schools include Toi Primary School with 971 pupils, Joseph Kangethe Primary School (703), Ayany Primary School (1,057), Raila Education Center (1,048), Kibra Primary School (1,864), Olympic Primary School (5,546) and Kinyanjui Primary School (3,485).

Others are Nembu Primary School (1,095), Dr Muthiora Primary School (670), Mukarara Primary School (932), Riruta Satellite Primary School (1,910), Kabiria Primary School (1,708), Kirigu Primary School (1,110), Ruthimitu Primary School (774), Kagira Primary School (824), Mutuini Primary School (598), Ndurarua Primary School (5,123), Gatina Primary School (1,410), Kawangaware Primary School (2,162), Umoja 1 Primary School (1,726), Peter Kibukosya Primary School (1,674), Ronald Ngala Primary School (2,276), Mowlem Supaloaf Primary School (3,175) and Tom Mboya Primary School with 1,887 pupils.

The rest are Dandora Primary School with 3,031 pupils, James Gichuru Primary School (1,875), Kasarani Primary School (1,855), Ngunyumu Primary School (1,500), Daima Primary School (2,447), Huruma Primary School (724), Salama Primary School (2,048), St. Teresa Primary School (917), Mathari Primary School (863), Mahiga Primary School (1,904), Kahawa West Primary School (1,781), Farasi Primary School (659), Lower Kabete Primary School (1,267), Kabete Vet Lab Primary School (1,100), New Kihumbuini Primary School (1,450), Old Kihumbuini Primary School (2,164), Kangemi Primary School (2,136), Baba Dogo Primary School (2,257), MM Chandaria Primary School (1,723), Wangu Primary School (4,756) and Ushirika Primary School with 1,023 pupils.

Phase 2 of the programme is expected to be rolled out in three weeks targeting 108,000 children, and the last phase will later follow with a target of 188,000 children.

According to Governor Sakaja, the county is targeting to reach out to more than 250,000 children who will benefit from nutritious food.

Each student will be required to pay Sh5 for the meal every day which will be served on time.

The county allocated Sh1 billion towards the programme in the current financial year, and Sh500,000 towards construction of modern kitchens.

The programme has also received a boost from President William Ruto following a partnership with the county to ensure its success. The main aim of the programme is to increase the number of pupils attending school.

