Homa Bay stadium to be named after Raila Odinga

President William Ruto shares a light moment with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during the Kipkeino Classic at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on May 13, 2023. PHOTO POOL

Among all Azimio la Umoja Governors, Gladys Wanga is probably the one with the strongest bond with the coalition’s leader Raila Odinga.

Through her political career, the county chief has developed a close relationship with the former prime minister who has also trusted her with some duties within the ODM party.

Ms Wanga started working as a woman representative in Homa Bay in 2013 on an ODM ticket and was given the role of drumming up support for Mr Odinga in Nyanza.

Before venturing into politics, the county chief worked for LVCT, a non-governmental organisation dealing with HIV management.

Ms Wanga was reelected in 2017 after getting the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket unopposed.

This made her lead a presidential campaign team in the lake region.

She later elevated her political status by vying for the governor seat on ODM, being the only woman to be elected county chief in Nyanza.

Ms Wanga’s victory came after her party which she heads at the chairperson in Homa Bay nominated her when other aspirants including ODM National Chairman John Mbadi stepped back to let her fly the Orange party ticket

All the favours from her party makes her the luckiest and among few politicians with close relationship with Mr Odinga.

As a sign of showing gratitude to the former prime minister, Ms Wanga plans to have a landmark after the ODM leader.

She announced that Homa Bay county stadium which is still under construction will be named after the Azimio leader.

Currently, construction workers are rushing against time to complete the first phase of the Sh 369 million sports facility which includes a perimeter wall, a pavilion, the pitch and the running trucks.

“We will open the stadium on June 30, 2023, and name it Raila Odinga Homa Bay stadium,” Ms Wanga said.

Mr Odinga is expected to be in the county later this month for a cultivation event where Luo elders will be unveiling the persons who will take over from the late Opiyo Otondi who served as the leader of a faction of the Luo Council of Elders.

Ms Wanga said her respect for Mr Odinga is unmatched.

“If he says right, it’s right. If he says left, it’s left. Whoever says Raila should retire does not know the struggles he has been through for us to be where we are,” she said.

According to Ms Wanga, the former prime minister fought for devolution that most Kenyans are enjoying today.

“Without him, we would have been lining up at different ministries and begging for development. With devolution, funds are sent straight to county governments,” the governor said.

There have been several proposals on the name the stadium should have.

Some leaders wanted it to be called Gor Mahia stadium after the legendary Gor Mahia who hailed from Ndhiwa.

Former Governor Cyprian Awiti was the first person to propose the name Raila Odinga stadium.

But from Ms Wanga’s statement, the sports facility is likely to be named after the former prime minister.

Mr Odinga played professional football during his hey days.

He is also a diehard fan of Gor Mahia, where he doubles up as the patron. He also has a soft spot for the Kenya national football team, commonly referred to as Harambee Stars, and English Premier League side Arsenal.

