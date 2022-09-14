Hope you will not stop coming to my races, Omanyala tells Uhuru

Ferdinand Omanyala reacts after winning the men's 100m final during the national trials for the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on June 25, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has thanked retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for his service even in the sporting arena.

In a post shared across his social media platforms, Omanyala attached photos hugging the President captioning, “Happy retirement…hope u will not stop coming to watch my races. Thank you for your service.”

President Kenyatta had formed a habit of watching Omanyala’s races. In a video gone viral, President Kenyatta hugged Omanyala tightly after winning the men’s 100m race in Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani Stadium.

The budding athlete ran his fastest time ever, clocking 9.77 seconds to finish second at the international meet in the 100 metres race behind American Trayvon Bromell.

Whether virtually or physically, President Kenyatta was arguably one of Omanyala’s greatest cheerleaders.

Having won Kenya its first gold in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, President Kenyatta said, “It was super exciting to watch Ferdinand win the 100m dash in style and earn our country her first gold medal in Birmingham.

His win is a groundbreaking achievement not just for Ferdinand but for the whole of Kenya’s athletics because he has excelled in a domain that’s not traditionally ours.”

Additionally, when Omanyala won Kenya medals in his international races, President Kenyatta was among the first to congratulate him.

It was a joyous moment for the country when Omanyala defeated South Africa’s champion Akani Simbine with State House tweeting, “President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated emerging Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala following the athlete’s pulsating win of the 100m race at the ASA Athletics Grandprix 4 in South Africa.”

Omanyala is expected to jet back into the country on Thursday marking the end of this year’s season races.

The fast-paced athlete’s wife Laventa Amutavi while congratulating him for participating said, “A solid effort it was. You have gone through many championships and it has been a remarkable season. First global medals of your career and superb racing.

The fact that you are still pushing forward is amazing. What a year it has been. Finish strong Golden boy. Glory to God for the winnings, the challenges and breakthroughs.”

