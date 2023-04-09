How Kindiki reacted to the 12-hour Embu-Meru Highway standoff





Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had to act fast when protesters in Chuka Town, Tharaka Nithi County, blocked the busy Embu-Meru highway on Saturday 8, night.

The protest was sparked by what locals deemed as unjustified killings by law enforcement officials.

The residents were angered by the killing of a Chuka Town resident, which led to the arrest of two suspects for the homicide.

To address the recent deaths and protests, Kindiki dispatched high-level investigative teams to take over the inquiry and recommend legal action against those responsible.

Unfortunately, one person was killed last week, and another was shot dead during demonstrations, leading to the Embu-Meru Highway’s blockage for most of the afternoon on Saturday.

In response, Kindiki took to Twitter, writing, “Tonight, high-level investigative teams have been dispatched to Chuka Town to take over the investigation and recommend legal action on those found responsible for the death of one person last week as well as a second person shot dead during the demonstrations that caused the blocking of the Embu-Meru Highway most of the afternoon today.”

The CS promised that anyone responsible for the deaths and protests would face the full course of justice and extended his condolences to the affected communities and the families and friends of the two deceased individuals.

He also urged the public to remain calm and allow impartial investigations before prosecution.

The Cabinet Secretary also urged residents to remain calm and allow impartial investigations, after which prosecution will follow. It remains to be seen what the investigations will reveal.

“Any person(s) at whom evidence will point shall face the course of justice. Condolences to the families and friends of the two deceased persons and to the affected communities. Residents are urged to remain calm and allow impartial investigations, following which prosecution shall ensue,” added Kindiki.

