How President Suluhu graciously responded to follower’s birthday request

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania (left) and the tweep by the name Vivian Joseph. PHOTO | FILE & COURTESY

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday responded to a birthday request to one of her followers on Twitter on the same day the head of state was also celebrating her birthday.

The tweep by the name Vivian Joseph, while wishing President Suluhu a happy birthday, took the opportunity to deliver a special request of the president.

“Celebrating my birthday with Her Excellency Madam President Samia Suluhu. I have one wish for this year to one day have a conversation with her on health matters across the SADC Region. I’ll be very humbled. Happy birthday Madam President,” she tweeted.

The tweet caught the attention of President Suluhu who 11 hours later responded to the tweep.

“Happy Birthday Vivian, and thank you for the wishes. My aides will reach out to you to schedule a meeting. I look forward to speaking with you,” tweeted President Suluhu turned 63.

The president gracious gesture attracted numerous positive comments on Twitter with many praising the head of state for her kindness and love for the people.

President Suluhu assumed office in March 2021 following the death in office of former President John Pombe Magufuli, making her the sixth president of the United Republic of Tanzania.

She previously served as vice-president in 2015 and was re-elected to the post in 2020.

Recently, she confirmed that she would run for office in 2025. If she contests the election and win she would become the country’s first elected female president.

