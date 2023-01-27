Get yourself a husband, Andrew Kibe tells off ‘lazy’ Kamene Goro





Controversial social media influencer and media personality Andrew Kibe has asked former Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro to get married.

Kibe, who is Kamene’s one-time co-presenter at Kiss 100, on Friday also branded Kamene “lazy”.

According to Kibe, Kamene is downright lazy and it would be very hard for her to work elsewhere following her exit from Kiss 100.

“Kalazy laziness, huyu anawezakuja huku nje afanye nini? Hii game haitaki uzembe, consistency ama sasa tu uolewe (What can such a lazy person do out here? There is no place in this game for lazy people. She is better off getting married),” Kibe said on his YouTube channel.

At the same, he also joked that news of Kamene being fired was giving him blood pressure and hypertension.

“There is an article out that is speaking on why Kamene is leaving Kiss 100. She could make calls to the office and say she was not feeling well but when one takes a look at her photos on social media they were clearly showing that alikuwa sherehe,” he said while quoting a story published by Nairobi News.

Kibe also faulted his former co-presenter of going slow on her social media pages. He told Kamene it is high time she started working on her social media accounts and chart her own path.

Earlier on Friday morning, Kamene, during her last show on Kiss 100, threw shade at Kibe for constantly talking about her on his YouTube channel.

“It’s not that I didn’t enjoy it. Kibe was my friend, and I think he expected that when he went, I would leave with him,” Kamene said.

Kamene said that Kibe created a beef that never existed, and she doesn’t understand why he dragged her in the mud on his podcasts.

“I just don’t understand and what he does is extremely distasteful but acheze kama yeye.” Kamene said.

“I have never reached out to him…I have this policy in life, I have nothing to respond to him about, I have no intention of reaching out to him,” she added.

On the other hand she paid glowing tribute to her two other co-hosts Jalang’o and Oga Obinna, lauding both gentlemen for the roles they played in her career.

“We formed an amazing relationship they have been part of a whole lot of happiness in my life. Obinna is such vibe and we have been so much together, they have been the best, as for the other one I think it’s pretty clear why,” she while describing the two.

