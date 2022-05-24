Join our Telegram Channel
Nairobi News

ICT CS Mucheru vows to ‘guard’ Raila’s votes

By Kevin Cheruiyot May 24th, 2022 1 min read

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has pledged to protect Raila Odinga’s votes in the August 2022 polls.

He’s also rubbished consistent requests by a section of politicians affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto that he should quit office owing to his support for Odinga.

“There are people who are pushing for my resignation but they should understand that we don’t want to rig election but to protect our votes. We are in Jubilee and Jubilee is in Azimio,” explained Mucheru.

He’s also urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to vote for Raila and Azimio candidates.

Mucheru spoke as ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, a former vice-president, became the latest high profile politician to accuse the government of planning to rig the polls in favour of Odinga.

Mudavadi, speaking at a campaign rally in Nakuru, however explained that Ruto’s team had put in place measures to ensure votes are not stolen.

“Someone should not dare to steal Ruto’s votes. I am repeating, do not try because we have a court ruling that has nullified a presidential election.”

Ruto has, during a visit to the USA and UK earlier this year also warned of a plot to rig the elections.

 

