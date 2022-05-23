Integrity Alliance wants Gachagua, Sonko barred from polls

Rigathi Gachagua arrives at the Nairobi Law Court for hearing of his graft case. PHOTO: FILE

The National Integrity Alliance (NIA) has demanded politicians with questionable integrity be barred from vying for political office in the August 2022 polls.

Among those the Alliance wants to step aside include former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Mathira MP and Rigathi Gachagua, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Gachagua is gunning for the Deputy President’s position under William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance while Sonko is eyeing the Mombasa gubernatorial seat, as Owino seeks to retain his seat.

The three have active cases in court against them with Gachagua and Sonko charged with graft.

“We’ve been closely monitoring key developments in regard to the enforcement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity,” the Alliance explained in a statement.

“With the August 2022 General Election drawing closer, we note that various political formations have nominated candidates to vie for elective seats, and various individuals have also presented themselves to contest as independent candidates. Regrettably, a number of these political aspirants have tainted integrity.”

NIA is a coalition is made up of Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Other leaders mentioned are Aisha Jumwa, Ali Korane, Anne Waiguru, Cleophas Malala, Daniel Manduku, Didmus Barasa, Evans Kidero, Fahim Twaha, Goghana Dhado, Johanna Ng’eno, John Waluke, Joseph Samal, Kembi Gitura, Lillian Omollo, Mathew Lempurkel, Mohammed Abdi,Muthomi Njuki, Samson Cheragei, Samuel Arama and Sospeter Ojaamong.