Interior CS Kithure Kindiki now orders thorough probe into Jeff Mwathi’s death

Jeff Mwathi (left) was buried (inset) in Nakuru County on March 3, 2023, after dying outside Kikuyu entertainer, DJ Fatxo's house in Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Mwathihas asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss to send a homicide team to thoroughly investigate the death of Jeff Mwathi.

In a post, Kindiki also asked the DCI to necessary action to resolve the puzzling death of the 23 year old who ended up dead at the home of renowned Kikuyu entertainer, Lawrence Njuguna alias DJ Fatxo.

“On the matter of the late Jeff Mwathi, I spoke to the DCI Mr Amin this morning and instructed him to send a homicide team from the DCI headquarters to thoroughly investigate the incident and take the necessary action. I thank the DCI for his quick action on this matter. The homicide team from the DCI headquarters is dispassionate, and this will help resolve the claims of collusion at Kasarani Police Station where the matter was reported,” Kindiki said.

Mwathi is reported to have died after jumping off the 10th floor apartment of the Ndi Mang’a hitmaker. But there have

But the victim’s relatives, who include Kikuyu benga musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh who is his uncle, have expressed reservations about what killed young Mwathi.

On that day, Mwathi had been called by the entertainer for an interior décor job. The meeting ended up being a day of clubbing and drinking alcohol in four bars in Kiambu and Murang’a Counties until late at night.

A scene of crime report filed at Kasarani police station indicates that Mr Mwathi’s body had an open skull, multiple fractures on legs and hands and was naked from the waist downwards. Mr Mwathi was buried in Nakuru County on March 3, 2023.

DJ Fatxo, who hails from Nyandarua County has made a name and fortune for himself having risen from a disk jockey, performing artist to a brand ambassador.

However, as the probe goes on, he has suffered a huge financial setback after some business partners suspended any engagements with him for fear of bad publicity.

