Is he the one? Sheryl Gabriella sparks dating rumours





Barely two months after setting the record straight that she is not dating fellow content creator Iam Kabugi TikTok sensation Sheryl Gabriella has again sparked dating rumours.

The digital creator posted a video on her Instagram story featuring King Tizian as they grooved to the popular Good Sin TikTok challenge. She tagged Tizian in the post and adorned it with love emojis.

On his end, Tizian has been sharing videos with the content creator leaving hints but still not revealing the nature of their relationship.

In one of his videos on Instagram, he played Mbosso’s song Amepotea which he sings of how deep in love he is equating the depth to an ocean.

Responding to the video, Sheryl only shared love emojis. In his less than 24 hours video where he shared a video of him and Sheryl dancing to the Kimeniramba by Rapho Clints ft Madini Classic.

Tizian in the post shared, “One with my beautiful lady,” accompanying the caption with a love emoji. In a swift response, Sheryl posted three love emojis.

While their posts have sparked dating rumours Tizian shied from openly stating his relationship status. In a question and answer session on his page, the TikToker was told by one of his fans, “Me bado nangoja utuambie kama unadate Sheryl (I’m still waiting to know whether you are dating Sheryl).”

He responded, “Wueh!” accompanied by a laughing and pointing emoji.

In May 2023, Sheryl shared that she was not seeing anyone and was focusing on her life and content creation. While explaining the nature of her relationship with Iam Kabugi, the two thespians said that they have been business partners for a long minute now and have never dated.

“As Kabugi and Sheryl we have never dated, or been a couple. We have been executing our characters so well that you guys think there is more but there is none,” she explained.

