Nigerian actor Kanayo curses those wishing him ill health and death





61-years-old Nigerian actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere MFR, popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, cursed those behind a viral obituary bearing his images.

In his video response to the viral death notice that also bared the captions ‘rest in peace’, Kanayo ended up cursing the perpetrators, wishing them death before a week was up.

“I don’t know what people gain by carrying out rumors, printing their own obituaries. I don’t know what will make someone wake up in the morning and start tagging somebody. Do most people think that Nollywood actors or entertainers or popular people don’t have families? What kind of lives do they think we live? Somebody wakes up, compiles three, four, five pictures and puts RIP. You will not live past the next seven days.

You’ve got the wrong guy. My life has never been in anybody’s hands. Now, I want to thank all friends who’ve called since morning. I’m well and healthy. I don’t even have a fever. Thank you for calling, and whoever has compiled those pictures, published his own obituary; seven days, you will exit this world. Thanks for your kindness,” said Mr Kanayo.

It remains unknown if the publisher of the obituary is alive or dead.

Kanayo is one of the biggest names in the Nigerian film industry as an actor, writer and producer. His acting career spans four decades and he is best known for Family Battle (2005), Apaye (2014) and Up North (2018). He has over 176 film titles to his name. Two more titles- Charlie and the Boys and Finding Odera- are the two films that are upcoming.

Among his film nominations and awards are the best actor in a supporting role (nominee, 2019) and best actor in a leading role (nominee 2014, nominee 2008 and winner 2006)- all from the African Movie Academy Awards.

He was born on March 1, 1962, in Mbaise, Imo State. He attended the University of Lagos and the University of Abuja where he attained a Diploma in Mass Communication, Diploma in Law and a graduate Degree in Philosophy. He also obtained a Law Degree n 2018. When he is off screen, he is a prominent lawyer.

He married Nneka Onyekwere in 1999 and together, have been blessed with four children.

False obituaries are common in Nigeria and several celebrities including Skiibii, Rema , Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie and Ramsey Nouah have been victims of this before.

Also read: Is he the one? Sheryl Gabriella sparks dating rumours

Nakuru governor Susan Kihika residents urged to shun Raila demos