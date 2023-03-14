Junet Mohammed defends his double speak on IEBC

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed during the Azimio mega rally at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Suna East lawmaker Junet Mohammed has defended his double speak on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mohammed, captured on video last year during a campaign rally, elicited confidence in the IEBC, saying that even the Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga was abreast of things on matters of general elections.

Further, the second-term parliamentarian noted that there was no single loophole that has been left uncovered, stamping that Mr Odinga would sail through and become Kenya’s fifth president.

“We believe that IEBC will oversee credible elections. We do not have any problem with the elections for we know we will win. This time we have closed every loophole,” he said.

He then threw jabs at President William Ruto, cautioning him against accusing the IEBC, further telling him that this time round, he will not succeed.

“We have hope in IEBC and we know that we shall win with over 70 per cent.”

On the flip side, and in a twist and turn of events, Junet is on the front line castigating the IEBC for not delivering a credible election. When asked why the change of heart, Junet claimed, “The arrival of Jose Camargo and the Venezuelan team carrying their laptops at the end of the electioneering period. I know it and Chebukati and the team know it.”

You know what cganged. The arrival of jose carmargo and the Venezualeans team carrying their laptops at the end of the electioneering period. You know it , i k ow it and Chebukati and team knows it https://t.co/fxrTTi3bXq — JUNET MOHAMED, CBS (@JunetMohamed) March 12, 2023

Junet among other Azimio la Umoja leaders, have openly called out former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati for what they term as being compromised.

This was after President Ruto was declared and sworn in as the fifth Head of State. Additionally, their attempts to seek legal redress were quashed by a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Camargo’s fame blew in court during court, where petitioners claimed that he and two other Venezuelans, were used to rig the August 9, 2022 elections.

