Justina Wamae challenges Ruto to create jobs so as to keep youth off TikTok ‘bad habits’

Ms Justina Wamae during an interview at Afro Sayari, Ruai on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Ms Justina Wamae during an interview at Afro Sayari, Ruai on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





Former Roots Party presidential running mate Justina Wamae has challenged the government to create job opportunities to help the youth.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Wamae said she believes if the National Assembly was to proactively shape positive economic policies, the rampant misbehavior exhibited by the youth on TikTok could be replaced with purposeful employment or engaging activities during the day.

“The youth misbehaving on TikTok would have meaningful jobs or engagement during the day that will force them to sleep early and wake up early,” she stated, underscoring the transformative power of providing constructive alternatives.

This shift, she envisions, would compel them to adopt healthier sleep patterns, effectively eliminating the need for their current income-generating “night shift” on the popular social media platform.

Wamae’s words resonated deeply within the realm of Kenya’s digital landscape, where the allure of quick income on TikTok has drawn many young individuals into a cycle of nighttime activities.

Her insight, however, introduces an alternative narrative – one where meaningful jobs and constructive daytime engagement serve as the driving forces behind their daily routines.

In this envisioned world, the youth, instead of succumbing to the allure of the virtual night, would channel their energies into productive endeavors during daylight hours.

The prospect of steady employment or engaging activities would not only present a sustainable means of livelihood but would also cultivate a culture of discipline and responsibility.

Imagine a scenario where young Kenyans eagerly wake up in the morning, invigorated by the promise of a fulfilling day ahead.

Rather than resorting to late-night TikTok sessions as a way to make ends meet, they would wholeheartedly embrace their chosen fields of work or exploration. This change in routine would inevitably recalibrate their body clocks, encouraging them to sleep early and rise with the sun.

On the other hand, she called upon the government to formulate the US in regulating TikTok.

In the US, lawmakers have taken a more comprehensive approach to regulating the platform, safeguarding users while respecting their freedom of expression.

Her sentiment came just a day after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula received a petition seeking to ban Tik Tok in Kenya.

Speaking in Parliament on August 15, 2023, Wetang’ula said his office received a petition from Bob Ndolo, an executive officer of the Bridget Connect Consultancy. “The petitioner has decried that the content that is being shared on the social media platform is inappropriate and is promoting violence, vulgar language, explicit sexual content, hate speech which is a serious threat to the cultural and religious values in Kenya,” read the petition.

Also read: Police shoot, kill suspected robber in Kasarani

Kenyan man who died in US road crash leaves behind pregnant partner