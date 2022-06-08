Kanze Dena endorses Raila-Karua bid





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have now been endorsed by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Kanze made the declaration during the 70th anniversary celebrations of Maendeleo ya Wanawake Movement on Tuesday in Mombasa County.

“Wametuzoea kwa magredi ya kupigana na pilau jikoni lakini sasa tumeongezea magurudumu ya maendeleo tuko wapi… tuko mbele,” Kanze said.

The meeting was graced by Ms Karua who was named an honorary member of the movement. She was accompanied by Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia.

Although public officers are barred from direct involvement in politics, Kanze seems to have taken the cue from her boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the run up to the August 9 General Election, the head of state has overlooked his deputy William Ruto and publicly declared support for Mr Odinga. The president has on several occasions implored Kenyans to vote for Mr Odinga while at the same time faulting his deputy for his misplaced priorities.

Their sharp differences have played out in public with the two leaders and their allies exchanging words at every available opportunity. The president has gone as far as snubbing his deputy at public events, as was recently the case during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Nairobi.

Prior to that, on Labour Day, the president launched a scathing attack on his deputy whom he accused of abandoning his duties and resorting to attacking the Jubilee government over its perceived failures.