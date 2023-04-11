Karen Nyamu’s nuptial plans cause a stir after stint at Akothee’s wedding

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and newly weds Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee with Caucasian husband, Denis Schweizer. PHOTO| COURTESY

Karen Nyamu, a nominated senator in Kenya, sparked a frenzy among her social media followers after she posted a photo of herself in a pink dress on Facebook, announcing that she was one of the dignitaries attending Akothee’s wedding.

Karen’s fans immediately began to inquire about her own wedding plans.

“Congratulations, though, when is your wedding Karenzo?” asked Virginiah Kagoyah.

Another follower asked, “You and Samidoh, when will it be?” while Wangui Nyagah jokingly inquired, “Mmetoka coast na Sirmie (Samidoh)?”

Karen is in an extramarital affair with Mugithi artist Samidoh Muchoki, with whom she has two children. Samidoh is a married man and a police officer.

Meanwhile, Akothee, the singer whose wedding Karen attended, tied the knot with her white fiancé – Denis Schweizer – nicknamed ‘Omosh’ in a colorful wedding held at Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi.

The ceremony was only open to select invitees who received a physical, printed, and embossed card gold-themed invite signed by Akothee herself.

Videos from the wedding have since surfaced online, revealing the who is who in political circles graced the event.

Top celebrities and influencers were also invited.

Days before the Easter Monday nuptials, Akothee sounded off a warning.

“I rebuke in the name of Jesus Christ any distraction. My wedding will be all positive because I am a positive person,” Akothee told the press.

Karen’s clips at the event have gone viral. As guests watch, she dances to Samidoh’s tunes with the groom as he holds her waist.

Her fans will have to wait to find out when the senator plans to walk down the aisle with her Mugithii king.

