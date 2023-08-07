Kenya Power shares areas affected by load shedding

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP





The full list of areas that will today, Monday, August 7, 2023 be affected by a power blackout can now be revealed.

In a list shared by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) three counties will be affected by the blackout.

“The following areas will be affected by scheduled maintenance tomorrow,” KPLC said in a statement shared on its social media accounts.

Nandi County topped the list and the specific areas that will be affected include; Surungai, Kamobo, Kapsasur, Chepsonoi, Yala, Tindinyo, Kaimosi, Chepkumia, Bonjoge, Koibarak and adjacent customers.

In South Nyanza, Nyamira County will be affected by the power interruptions. The specific areas that will experience the blackout include; Tombe, Nyabikomu market, Tombe Secondary School, Nyabikomu Secondary School, Egentubi Secondary School, Nyabikomu Health Center, Engeta Village, Chisaria Primary School and adjacent customers.

In Mount Kenya Region, Nyeri County will also be affected by the power interruptions. The specific areas include; Giakaibei market, Giakaibei Secondary School, Ndumanu village, Kiangengi Market, Ragati Tea Factory, Kagochi Market, Kianjiru-ini TBC, Ragati Forest Station, Kanjuri High School, Kanjuri Market, Gatei Village, Kiunjugi TBC, Kinganga Village, Giagathege TBC, Kariambi TBC, Kihari Village, Gitimaini Market and adjacent customers.

Since January 2023, KPLC has been making similar announcements listing areas that will be affected by the power blackout.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, Nairobi County was amongst three others that were affected by the power blackout.

The specific areas within Nairobi included; areas of Landi Mawe and Industrial Area.

Others include; Kenya Railways, Numerical Machine, City Centre Substation, commercial street, Chinese Construction Company, Welfast, Printfast, NITA, Ministry of Labiur, Regal Press, CFF Church, Kenya Alliance Insurance, CMC, Baricho Road, Sotik Road, Vee Manufacturing and Solai Road.

Kenya Power is the country’s sole electricity distributor, and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) (KEGN.NR)), which is the main producer.

Whenever there is a blackout, business people usually count losses as most things usually stop functioning.

Also read: Eugene Wamalwa warns ‘bully’ Ichungwa ahead of bipartisan talks