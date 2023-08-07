Governor Anne Waiguru recounts near-death experience on flight

Council of Governors chairperson Ann Waiguru flanked by other Governors speaks to the media at Delta Corner building on October 6, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Council of Governors chairperson Ann Waiguru flanked by other Governors speaks to the media at Delta Corner building on October 6, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





During an interdenominational Thanksgiving Service at the Sagana State Lodge, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru shared a harrowing near-death experience she encountered during a flight back to Kenya from the United States.

Recounting the incident on August 6, 2023, the county boss recalled how the the flight encountered unexpected turbulence mid-air, leaving her anxious about her safe return home to her family.

As the turbulence progressively intensified, causing fear and concern among passengers, the Chairperson of the Council of Governors turned to her faith for solace.

Overwhelmed with anxiety, she says she removed her Bible and started praying, seeking reassurance for a safe journey.

“The pilot then asked the cabin crew to take their seats. That was disaster. It felt like the plane hit something, and I shouted to Jesus to send his angels to take us home safely. The lady seated next to me said, no Jesus don’t send your angel, come yourself,” she recalled.

To her relief, the aircraft eventually navigated through the turbulence, and the flight successfully landed in Kenya, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.

During the encounter, a fellow passenger seated next to Governor Waiguru interjected humorously, stating that Jesus should come himself.

The Governor realized that she was not the only one feeling scared during the unsettling experience.

“I got to ask the lady why she canceled my prayer for the angels to be sent, and she explained that the angels would have been sent to take us somewhere else and they decide to take us to heaven,” she joked.

However, despite the successful landing, the traumatic incident left a lasting impact on Governor Waiguru.

Since that near-death encounter, the former Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary revealed that she developed a flying phobia.

“Everyone who is around me knows that I do not like to use flight and some wonder why.”

Waiguru during her speech urged the president to keep his promise to Mt Kenya people since that is all they are waiting.

Also read: Eugene Wamalwa warns ‘bully’ Ichungwa ahead of bipartisan talks

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Andrew speaks about his wedding, 30th birthday plans