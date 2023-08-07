EXCLUSIVE: Sean Andrew speaks about his wedding, 30th birthday plans





As Sean Andrew, the popular grandchild of the late retired President Mwai Kibaki, celebrates his 30th birthday this year, he takes a moment to reflect on his journey, aspirations, and plans for the future.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the soft-spoken model shared his thoughts on various aspects of his life, including his career, personal growth, and his vision for a future wedding.

Sean Andrew expressed that he feels a little more mature and self-assured.

Looking back on his twenties, he also revealed some of the goals he hoped to have achieved during that period.

“I wished to probably own a few more houses, a bigger farm so that I can retire in five years’ time. Probably getting married, which I don’t think will happen any soon, but we are hopeful. I am not dating at the moment. I am not looking, but I am open,” he said.

Recalling his younger self, Sean advised others to focus on personal happiness and self-improvement.

He acknowledged facing bullying during his high school years but expressed that he would have liked to be in a better place emotionally.

“I would like to be able to see the world better and socially impact others, help people more and do some community work. Travel more which I didn’t do in my 20s. The more you see the world, the more you can help people back home,” he said.

When it comes to style, Sean Andrew said he finds inspiration in the classic fashion of the 60s, avoiding trendy looks in favor of timeless elegance.

Addressing the topic of his future wedding, Sean envisions a low-key affair, perhaps in a remote location like the Maasai Mara.

When the time comes, Sean said that he might only share a couple of photos to mark the special occasion.

“When it happens, it will be very low key and probably in the world somewhere. Not by the beach but maybe in Mara. Silently and I will probably post two photos later,” he said.

Currently, Sean Andrew is engaged in farming, focusing on livestock, maize, avocados, and other commodities needed in the country.

He also experienced the loss of one of his beloved dogs that had been a loyal companion for 17 years.

He said the family came together to honor the memory of their “intelligent and faithful” dog.

