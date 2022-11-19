Kenyan artist Sammy Brayo narrates his life journey without hands





Kenyan creative artist and YouTuber Sammy Brayo has said that his darkest moments were the time he realized he was born differently-with no hands.

Speaking during the NTV Trend hosted by Amina Rabar, the YouTuber said that it was difficult coping in a neighbourhood where people never understood what he was going through.

“My darkest point was when I realized I was born differently. As a young boy, when the children in the neighborhood would refer to me as a boy without hands. At that time, it was hard for me because I never understood my purpose,” narrated Brayo.

Also read: How Ommy Dimpoz got away with Sh3.1m hospital debt

The artist said that it hit him so hard when he realized that he had to depend on his legs to write and do things for himself.

“I used to question God so much. I asked myself several questions. Why did God choose me out of all the people to make me be born without hands? It was difficult,” added Brayo.

However, he said that his life turned when he accepted himself.

“I said that I was meant to be great. I accepted myself and allowed myself to be an inspiration to millions in the world,” said Brayo.

Also read: Exclusive: Majirani – I was a victim of sodomy while in prison

He attributes his life and victories today to his mother, whom he said has been his pillar.

“My mom and I have gone through a lot. She fought for me. She was always there carrying me around and just supporting me all my life. She is my hero. He even sent me to the shop and made me do what other children in the neighborhood do,” said Brayo.

He advises parents to be good and loving to their children.

Also read: Just another day as Anerlisa Muigai steps out in top, shoes worth hundreds of thousands

“If you are toxic to your child, then you will build a wrong seed in them. Be kind and loving to your child. Build their confidence,” said Brayo.

He also gifted Amina a portrait of herself during the show.

Brayo operates fully with his legs. He writes and draws with his legs.

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Kenyan politicians making waves on TikTok

I’m not pregnant! Tanasha Donna goes off on fan who trolled the son

Prolific players who will miss 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Hustler Fund: You will only be allowed a loan of Sh500 to Sh50,000