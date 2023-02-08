Kenyan music producer Derrick Omondi Okoth wins second Grammy

Two time Grammy winner Derrick Omondi Okoth, popularly known as D.O. Speaks, a Kenyan based in the United States of America. PHOTO COURTESY

Two time Grammy winner Derrick Omondi Okoth, popularly known as D.O. Speaks, a Kenyan based in the United States of America. PHOTO COURTESY





The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was held on February 6, 2023, at the Crypro.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America.

The Award is the music industry’s highest honour bestowed on winners by the Recording Academy to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

Among the globally watched event winners was Derrick Omondi Okoth, popularly known as D.O. Speaks, a Kenyan based in the United States of America, California.

Also read: Lupita Nyong’o begins filming ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

He won a Grammy in the Best Producer category for the second time.

“Address me as: Mr. Derrick Omondi Okoth aka D.O.Speaks aka ‘2X Grammy Award winning Producer!’ My God is always on time. #AllFamilyNoFriends, #AManOfAction, #ItTrackOrDie,” said D.O. Speaks in part.

Her further added, “Won’t he do it, God is amazing and he is never late! My team is the best in the world @itstrackordie…#grammys Jeremiah 29:11.”

Among his credits as an award-winning producer are music produced for superstars, including the late Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill, Raja Kumari, Dave East, 2Chainz. D.O. Speaks produced 2Chainz’ Felt Like Cappin’, which was the fifth track in the album. He has also produced music for Lecrae.

A producer helps artists record their songs, albums, or projects- and help bring their visions to life.

D.O. Speaks is one of the producers who own a sound design company that provides content for other producers. He is the Vice President of A&R (Artists and repertoire) at Track Or Die and the Chief Executive Officer of Day One Audio.

Also read: Vera Sidika mingles with Hollywood celebrities at Grammy after-party

Nairobi News sampled some congratulatory messages sent to D.O. Speaks following his victory:

“Congratulations G 💯💯💯,” said Kaligraph Jones.

“🔥🔥🔥 Legend,” added iamstreetssymphony.

“Well deserved ❤️,” said musician Yungbeyt.

“Congratulations and keep it up 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿,” added Fundi Frank.

“ANOTHER TO HIS NAME!! US based Kenyan music producer Derrick Omondi Okoth popularly known as DoSpeaks bagged another Grammy last night at the #GrammyAwards2023

@dospeaks now has TWO Grammys’ to his name

#inspiringthenation #grammyawards #allfamilynofriends balozila,” said the Kenyan Consulate in Los Angeles.

Also read: Kenyan rapper KayCyy wins Grammy