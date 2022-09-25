Superhero film ‘TeraStorm’ to represent Kenya at the Oscars

A screen grab from the CGI animated superhero film 'TeraStorm' which will represent Kenya in the Best International Feature Film Category at the Oscars. PHOTO | COURTESY

A screen grab from the CGI animated superhero film 'TeraStorm' which will represent Kenya in the Best International Feature Film Category at the Oscars. PHOTO | COURTESY





Andrew Kaggia’s English and Swahili language CGI superhero film TeraStorm is being considered for the Oscar. Kenya now becomes the first in Africa to submit an original African scripted animated feature with African characters and context for Oscar consideration.

The nature of animation production is very intense hence there is only one other Animation that has ever been submitted for Oscar consideration a South African production which was an adaptation of a British Children’s novel by famous British writer Roald Dahl. The selection marks a significant leap forward for the Kenyan animation industry onto the world stage.

Written and directed by Kaggia, TeraStorm was produced entirely in Kenya. The film features the voice talents of Arabron Nyyneque, Ali Mwangola, Mevlin Alusa, Sara Muhoho, Marryianne Nungo, Peter Mudamba, Mungai Kiroga.

In the film, when an ancient wizard threatens to destroy the earth, a group of elite African heroes must unite and attempt to vanquish him.

Powered by Unreal TeraStorm features an ensemble of Black African superheroes for the first time ever in a feature film.

According to the Kenya Oscars selection committee, the submissions received this year is a clear indication that Kenya’s film industry is primed to compete on the international stage. There is a general improvement in the story and acting going by the submissions that we received, noted Krysteen Savane, the Chairperson.

The committee recommends an engagement with the industry through a workshop on the requirements of the Oscars submission to improve on the technical requirements for the submissions to match international platform.

“We also feel that the Commission should consider engaging more technical expertise in the committee who will advise on matters, sound and cinematography as well as have the call for submission sent out at least two months ahead to give room for more films,’ he added.

The Commission received four submissions that were; Click Click Bang by Phil-It Productions Ltd, Chaguo by Good Karma Fiction Africa Limited, Terastorm by Africana Digital and Rising Son by Kelvin Osoo.

As is required, the Commission established the Kenya Oscars selection committee that reflects membership as per guidelines given. The current members who assumed office in 2020 include Krysteen Savane-KFTPA (OSCK Chairperson), Alamin Virani-KAG (OSCK Secretary), Fatma Wandia-Producers Guild, Joy Alunga – Association of Animation Artists Kenya, Patricia Mataga -Writers Guild, Mwendwa Mutua – Riverwood Ensemble, Emily Wanja-DOCUBOX-EADFF (EA Documentary Film Fund) and Serah Mwihaki – Kenya Scriptwriters guild.

Africa’s much-vaunted film and TV production boom has yet to feed into the Oscars’ best international feature film category, with only 10 of the continent’s 54 nations entering the race last year — down from a record 12 participants a year ago.

Nairobi Half Life was one of Kenya’s first entries to be submitted to the Oscars, followed by Kati Kati.

In 2018, superhero feel-Good film Supa Modo was selected as Kenya’s Oscar contender. The Likarion Wainaina’s film beat Wanuri Kahiu’s Rafiki in the competitive race for the year’s Kenyan Oscar bid.

The following year, Subira represent the country followed by The Letter which was Kenya’s first documentary to be submitted to the 93rd Academy Awards for Best International Film.

Last year, Melvin Alusa’s Mission to Rescue, an action-drama, was chosen as Kenya’s submission for the 94th Edition of the Academy Awards (Oscars). To date no Kenyan film has won an academy.