Kidum makes musical comeback in King Kaka’s song





Veteran musician Kidum has made his comeback a year after releasing his last song. Twelve months after releasing the gospel song Pokea Sifa (Uhimidiwe), Kidum has been featured in rapper King Kaka second testimonial song titled Asante.

Born Jean-Pierre Nimbona, Kidum a Burundian national rose to fame during the Tusker Project Fame (TPF) period. He was a force to reckon with, especially through his love songs.

Kidum who left the band to pursue a solo career in music, was performing in concerts and events all through the time he was not releasing a new jam. However, he took the music industry by a storm with his love songs Mapenzi and Haturudi nyuma featuring Juliana Kanyomozi with his voice and words taking over romantics.

The award winning singer revealed that his name Kidum was a nickname he was given by his mom which literally means a 20-litre jug – for being a very big baby.

In 2015, he turned to gospel music and was baptized by Pastor Eric Omba, Gloria Muliro’s ex-husband. On that occasion, Pastor Omba said the crooner had turned his life around.

“After getting saved, Kidum has now taken his salvation to the next level. I’m happy and grateful to be the one baptizing him. He has confirmed his love and salvation to Christ and the rest of the world,” Pastor Omba said.

Despite his flourishing music journey, Kidum last year opened up on how his first marriage ended up. In a Radio Jambo interview, the Nitafanya singer said that his failed marriage had everything with him being too busy with his music career.

“The music business is tough, it changes your friends and it can break your marriage. It can also change who you are as a person,” he said.

“The music business breeds a lot of jealousy and most outsiders will always want to know, how is it that someone can sing like this and who is this person’s wife? Some will think that by invading your wife, they can take away your talent. Then some women think they can steal an artiste from their wives. So those are the things we go through,” he said while admitting the mistakes he made in his first marriage.

