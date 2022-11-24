Ledama Olekina: I sense ‘demonstrations’   





Senator for Narok County Ledama Olekina has said that Kenyans will soon go to the street of Nairobi following the tough economic times and the Genetically Modified maize (GMO) debates.

In his social media account, the second-term senator said that people would soon sing the ‘Yote Yawezekana’ song in the streets of Nairobi.

Ledama said that he sensed demonstrations after the government, through the Ministry of Education, raised school fees.

He also noted that it would not be easy for Kenyans to cope with the ‘effects’ of consuming GMOs and dig deep into their pockets to pay for school fees and feed their families.

“Are you guys serious? From January school fees will double, GMO foods will be here with serious consequences like low libido and you are still saying Kenyan Kwanza? I am not a prophet but I see people singing the famous song Yote Yawezekana very soon in the streets of Nairobi,” Ledama wrote on his Twitter account.

His sentiments come just a few hours after the government, through the Ministry of Education, issued new fee guidelines for 2023, ending the subsidized fee program introduced during the 2021 school calendar.

The new guideline will be implemented next year during the new education calendar.

Parents of learners enrolled in all national and extra-county schools in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Nyeri, Thika, and Eldoret will now pay a total of Sh53,554 per year up from the Sh45,000 they have been paying since 2021, according to guidelines issued by Dr. Julius Jwan, the departing Principal Secretary of the State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education, on November 15, 2022.

Rather than paying the current Sh35,000 annually, parents whose children attend boarding and extra-county schools in other regions will now pay Sh40,535.

On the other hand, there has been an ongoing debate about importing GMOs as some politicians criticize it while others support the move.

