Exclusive: KRG lied about owning a ‘200 M’ night club





Dancehall artiste KRG The Don, known for his flashy lifestyle, is always quick to brag about his fortunes.

He says his wealth source stems from several investments, including real estate. He recently claimed to be worth Sh5 billion.

KRG will never miss a moment to boast about his wealth and extravagant lifestyle in the many interviews he does.

For instance, he recently stated that he spends over Sh4 million per year to pay his kid’s school fees.

In an interview with YouTuber Mungai Eve in December last year, KRG claimed to be the owner of Casa Vera Lounge, which played host to Bongo Flava musician Rayvanny last weekend.

KRG alias Bugha claimed to have splashed Sh200 million in putting up the club located at Ngong Road and Kaburu Drive intersection.

“I have been working on this project for a longtime, since March (2021) nimekuwa niworkia chini ya maji. Biashara kama hii huwezi build na one day, so I consulted my partners, architect and people who have been in the club business for long. I haven’t invested in this project alone, I have my partners who have invested.” He told Eve.

He said that buying the land cost him around Sh155 million and a further Sh60 million for setting up the skeleton and furnishing.

It turns out that KRG lied about owning Casa Vera. According to a little bird whose very close to the real owners of the club, KRG’s job is to market the club.

“The club isn’t his, but the owners don’t mind him bragging,” the source revealed to Nairobi News.

A source close to the owner revealed to NN that a former journalist owns the club.

“Casa Vera is owned by a very good friend of mine not KRG. He is a former business journalist who worked for one of the leading media houses in the country before he ventured into business.” The source said.

For years there have always been questions over the source of the singer’s wealth with their existing claims that he is involved in the money laundering business popularly known as ‘wash wash.’

In his defense, KRG says those who think of him as such are only lazy. He describes himself as a smart guy who knows how to make money.

