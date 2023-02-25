Lisa Christoffersen: I’m not on ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’ for money





Lisa Christoffersen says she didn’t join The Real Housewives of Nairobi because of the money. The rally driver and stage 4 cancer survivor, who is the oldest of the five cast members, has explained that she joined the reality show to have fun and sell the country to the world.

“The Real Housewives franchise has been in existence for over 25 years and we are able to have our own in Nairobi. Honestly speaking I joined for the fun because the money that was offered was so little compared to how much I gave to the show in terms of time but there was a catch,” said Lisa, ho is in her early 50s.

However, having lived in Kenya for over 28 years, and with a franchise that is known all over the world, Lisa said this was a good opportunity to show the outside world what the country is like.

“I know there are mzungus who have never left their countries of birth and their thinking is that Africa is this dark place. I wanted to demystify that and the world will get to see this as I take the girls on trips,” she said.

The mother-of-two is hopeful that the show will have a huge impact as she shows the world what she loves doing, from rally driving, conservancy and giving back to the community.

