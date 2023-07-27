List of neighborhoods that will have no power

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP





Parts of Nairobi County will today, Thursday, July 27, 2023, be hit by a power blackout.

In a statement, Kenya Power said that the power interruption results from normal maintenance. It will affect six counties, meaning business people will count losses due to the outage.

Other counties that will be affected include; Machakos, Kajiado, Uasin Gishue, Transzoia, and Kiambu.

In Nairobi, parts that will be affected include Argwings Kodhek, parts of James Gichuru Road, Gitanga Road, parts of James Gichuru Road, Kabaserian Avenue, Chalbi Drive, Makueni Road and Othaya Road.

Other places include; part of Kirawa Road, the Anglican Church of Kenya, and Chepstow Villas.

In Machakos County, the affected areas include; Rhombus, Blue Stone, Kirinyaga, Greatwall Gardens, Nova Pioneer School, Seyani Brothers, Pine City, and Riverpark estate.

In Kajiado County the areas that will be affected include; Sultan Hamud, Simba Cement, Imbirikani, Kimani, Loitoktok, Amboseli Kenya Revenue Authority border, Rombo, Njukini, and adjacent customers.

Also read: Kenya Power blackouts in Nairobi estates and Kajiado to impact businesses

In Uasin Gishu County, the affected areas will be Mogon Dispensary, Maji Mazuri, Chinin Hanan quarry, Jabali Center, Jabali Dispensary, Jabali Secondary, and adjacent customers.

In Transzoia County, the affected areas will be Chisare, Noigam, Tulon, Murguiyo, Kapchelangat and Chepsiro.

Kiambu County’s affected areas include Kagia Farm, Kerwa Kiambaa, Kaduma, Muguga Cite, and Acre Tano.

Since January 2023, KPLC has announced daily power interruptions affecting different parts of the country.

Whenever there is a blackout, many business premises are usually affected, and owners end up counting losses.

Last week during Maandamano a similar blackout was witnessed in Nairobi County, where the affected areas included; Red Hill Road, Gachie, Nyari West, Karura Seventh Day Adventist church and secondary school, Commission for University Education, Rosslyn Green, Embassy of Switzerland, TRIO Estate, and other adjacent customers.

Also read: Maandamano blackout: List of neighbourhoods that will have no power