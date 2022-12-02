List of companies that donated over Sh542m for drought relief fund

A woman gestures in an open ground at Kanamkuny village in drought affected Turkana County on October 11,2022.EVANS HABIL

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that a total of Sh542,029,588.20 has been donated towards drought mitigation.

In a press statement, the DP said that different companies and organizations have given their donations as a way of helping the drought-stricken counties.

The donations have been made to KCB Account 1305486137 Riverside Branch.

Kenya China Economic & Trade Association has donated Sh10 Million, Cooperative Bank 150 million, Kenya Defense forces 130 million, Dawoodi Bohri 10 million, Diamond Trust Bank 20 million, Kenya Commercial Bank 100 million, Equity 120 million and Middle East Bank 2 million.

Other deposits amount to Sh 29,588.

“We have received a total of 542,029,588.20 as of December 1, 2022. We thank the organization and encourage Kenyans to continue contributing towards the same,” said Gachagua.

This comes just a few days after the drought response committee released payment details for Kenyans willing to donate cash to assist those affected by the ongoing drought.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shared the pay bill number on his social media pages.

Those willing to contribute to the appeal fund can use pay bill number 880990 and use their name as the account number.

The pay bill number applies to M Pesa, Airtel Money, and Telkom’s T-Kash subscribers.

Currently, more than 5 million Kenyans are in need of food.

