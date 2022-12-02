Congrats! Dr Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, gets engaged





Kenyan musician Nicah The Queen, born Veronica Wanja, took to Instagram on December 2, 2022, to celebrate after her significant other, DJ Slahver, proposed marriage to her.

The deejay, who also wears the hats of Chief Executive Officer at Blackwings Entertainment and Manager to top talents such as couple Wahu Kagwi and Nameless, revealed he had proposed to Nicah on December 1, 2022, after being together for two years and three months.

“I said yes! Slahverdon, you and the babies got me on this one! I’m speechless! Thank you, Lord Jesus! #Jesusgurl,” Nicah celebrated on Instagram.

She went on to post several photos from the engagement event where she was dressed in a white, smart-casual pantsuit to which Slahverdon matched with an all-white ensemble paired with a fuchsia-colored jacket.

Niccah’s daughters also participated in surprising their mother as her eldest daughter dressed in a shimmery gold evening gown and her sister in a yellow, princess dress common with young girls.

Among those who congratulated the couple were musicians Betty Bayo and Hope Kid; as well as the Wajesus Family influencers.

Nicah is mother to two girls whom she had with her ex-husband, comedian Dr Ofweneke, born Sande Bush.

Her relationship with Slahverdon started months after she and Dr Ofweneke finally called it quits following a difficult breakup period.

Nicah broke up with the comedian over an alleged domestic abuse incident after the singer publicly accused her ex-husband of being a wife-batterer.

“People fall in love and it reaches a time, one overgrows the other and the happiness disappears because you don’t understand each other. So we fell out and we saw because we have kids together, the best thing is to go our separate ways but raise kids together.” Niccah was quoted saying in July 2021.

The two had a public fallout followed by back-and-forth shading on social media even as Dr Ofweneke accused Niccah of cheating on him with another man.

