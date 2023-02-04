Man admits charges of damaging police cell windows, threatening officers





A man who broke a window and a door wire grill at Kayole Police Station and threatened to assault police officers at the report office has pleaded guilty to charges of malicious damage to property and creating a disturbance.

At the Makadara Law Courts, Dennis Muriithi was charged with malicious damage to property contrary to section 339 (1) of the penal code where he is accused of willfully and unlawfully damaging the items belonging to the National Police Service worth Sh10,000.

He was also charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace in contravention of section 95 (1) (b) of the criminal procedure code after shouting at police officers while threatening to assault them.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi.

Mr Muriithi had been arrested at Kayole junction and taken to the station around 8am. But he declined to give his name and became rowdy at the station.

He punched the window glass protected by a grill along the corridor leading to the station’s cells.

The accused person will return to court on Monday February 6, 2023 when the prosecution will present details of its case against him and avail the damaged property as exhibits before he is convicted and sentenced.

