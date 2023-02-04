Why Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri thinks Matiang’i deserves much worse

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i delivering his speech during ACK Bishops and Senior Clergy conference at All Africa Conference of Churches in Nairobi on April 19, 2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i delivering his speech during ACK Bishops and Senior Clergy conference at All Africa Conference of Churches in Nairobi on April 19, 2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL





Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri has supported the government’s decision to withdraw the security detail of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i.

The first-term MP has also accused Dr Matiang’i of abuse of power during his tenure of office, saying he is patiently waiting for the time the former Cabinet Secretary would pay for his actions.

“The law is very clear… We are public servants…’ This guy and his all-powerful cronies weaponized state agencies because of greed and lust. I am patiently waiting to see what the universe has in store for them, karma is real,” Karauri tweeted.

‘The law is very clear’.. ‘We are public servants…’ This guy and his all-powerful cronies weaponized state agencies because of greed and lust. I am patiently waiting to see what the universe has in store for them, karma is real. https://t.co/kCIoqobYpo — Hon Captain Ronald Karauri (@KarauriR) February 3, 2023

Also read: Uhuru security: Orengo schools Ruto on vengeance with apt Bible verse

Mr Karauri, who doubles up as the SportPesa CEO, has in the past had his fair share of trouble with Dr Matiang’i.

In 2019, Dr Matiang’i announced that betting companies’ licences would be suspended until they provided proof of their tax remittance compliance.

At the time, the then Cabinet Secretary said 76 per cent of young people were actively involved in betting, 54 per cent of whom were low-income earners.

He warned that many of the stakeholders in the betting sector would soon be out of business when stringent laws that were being drafted came into effect.

Also read: Stop harassing Uhuru, Jubilee Party tells Ruto

SportPesa was hit hard after a prolonged tax standoff with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). It would then close down for close to three years with Mr Karauri being forced to lay off 362 of the company’s employees.

“We’ve been keeping our employees for three months with no revenue so we had to do what we had to do. With the new taxation rules, the business has become tricky,” Mr Karauri explained while announcing the massive lay offs.

The betting company would then lose its shirt sponsorship deal with English sides Everton and Hull City plus Kenyan teams AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia

Also read: Alai – Uhuru shortchanged us on the presidency but he must not be touched