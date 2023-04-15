Man charged with refusing to vacate ‘step-mothers’ home





A man who allegedly settled in a land belonging to his father’s lover has been charged with grabbing the land located in Njiru within Nairobi.

Mr Willys Muvai was charged alongside his cousin David Onzere Omoke with forcible detainer contrary to section 91 of the penal code after allegedly declining to move out of Catherine Simba’s land after she ordered them to vacate.

They are accused of holding possession of the said land in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace or reasonable apprehension against Ms Samba who is entitled by law to be in possession of the said land.

They are accused of illegally occupying Ms Simba’s land between 2019 and April 13, 2023, when they were arrested by the police after she reported the matter at the Dandora police station.

Ms Simba bought the land in 1996 and built a temporary structure where she started living before building a permanent structure.

In 2007, Mr Muvai’s father Mr Gideon Amani moved in with Ms Simba and the two started living in the house as a couple.

Mr Amani brought in his son and nephew who are the suspects in the case to live with him at Ms Simba’s house.

Ms Simba had opened a business far from the house and rented a residential house to avoid traveling a long distance after work.

Mr Amani later died and the two suspects refused to move out.

She later discovered that the suspects were in the process of forging land ownership documents to grab her property and ordered them out but they declined to vacate.

She reported the matter to the police and the two were arrested.

Mr Muvai and Mr Omoke denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti of Makadara Law Courts. The matter will be mentioned on May 25 before hearing starts on October 11 this year.

