Man shocks court by claiming his grandmother bewitched him with an erection

Paul Karanja when he was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who allegedly stabbed his 81-year-old grandmother several times on the head and back has accused the grandmother of bewitching him to attain an erection.

These strange claims were made in court by Mr Paul Thuo Karanja, 28, when he was charged with assaulting and injuring his grandmother at Kiamaiko area of Huruma within Mathare Sub County in Nairobi on August 21, 2023.

The complainant, who was also present at the Makadara Law Courts, told Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso that Mr Karanja attempted to slit her throat and threatened to kill her and the entire family.

But the accused person denied the allegations and accused his grandmother of regularly visiting witches.

On the material day, the elderly woman had visited the area where she has rental houses after a Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company official called her to settle issues regarding water connection to her plots.

The complainant was within her plot when the accused person appeared while armed with a knife and allegedly confronted her.

She struggled with the suspect but he overpowered her and stabbed her before members of the public intervened and rescued her.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was treated and discharged before she reported the incident at Huruma Police Station.

Police later established that Mr Karanja had been demanding a share of property from his grandmother and had previously destroyed windows in some of the houses but the matter was settled at the police station.

The complainant had a document where Mr Karanja had signed that he would stop interfering with his grandmother’s property before the matter which had been reported to the police was withdrawn.

Mr Mutiso remanded Mr Karanja in custody and ordered a pre-bail report that will be considered when setting bail and bond terms for the suspect.

The case will be mentioned on September 15, 2023 when the probation department will table the social inquiry report.

The suspect’s cousin, who is the caretaker of her grandmother’s rental houses, has been listed as a witness alongside the victim.

