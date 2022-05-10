Man who allegedly battered his wife charged with issuing death threats

Mr Collins Machio when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Mr Collins Machio when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A man who was arrested for assaulting his wife over claims of infidelity has been charged with threatening to kill the woman.

Collins Machio is accused of uttering the words “nikitoka nitakuua”, directed at Metrine Nasimiyu on May 6, 2022 after he was arrested.

Mr Machio allegedly uttered the words in the presence of police officers who arrested him.

In the earlier incident that happened mid last month, Machio had allegedly assaulted Nasimiyu accusing her of having multiple affairs with other men. He is also reported to have threatened to kill Ms Nasimiyu and burn her body.

On the material day, Ms Nasimiyu was rescued by neighbours who responded to her distress call.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto at Kibera Law Courts and pleaded for leniency, claiming he has a child to take to school for Form One admission.

He was released on a surety bond of Sh200, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh100, 000. The case will be mentioned on May 23, 2022 for fixing of hearing dates.