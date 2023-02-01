Martin Kasavuli opens up on dating, fatherhood and close pals

Martin Agingu Kasavuli, son to late Veteran Journalist Catherine Kiza Kasavuli during her requiem mass at Friends International Centre in Nairobi on Thursday, January 12, 2023. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Martin Agingu Kasavuli, son to late Veteran Journalist Catherine Kiza Kasavuli during her requiem mass at Friends International Centre in Nairobi on Thursday, January 12, 2023. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO





Martin Kasavuli, son of the late media personality Catherine Kasavuli, has opened up about his personal life one month after her demise.

Martin had an open Q and A conversation on his new Instagram page and responded to some of the most-asked questions about his life by his fans.

The first question was whether he was a father and if he was married.

Martin responded, “Most asked question again. Yeah, I have one child. That’s it. Blogs have been writing their own stuff though.”

Martin also said he works in South Africa, although he is planning on relocating to Kenya soon.

Another fan sought to know if he had real friends who helped him walk life’s journey, especially when he lost his mother.

Also read: Swimmer, sprinter, mentor… 9 interesting facts about fallen journalist Catherine Kasavuli

According to Martin, he has a group of about 12 friends he said he could count on anytime.

“They have been there for me since the first day we knew mum had cancer. Some of them have been here (in shags) with me for one month,” he stated.

Being the only child, Martin revealed that it was fun, although he wished he had a sister.

“Being the only child is fun but yes, I have always wished I had a sister.”

A few days ago, Martin emotionally paid tribute to his mum one month after her demise.

Through her Instagram page, Martin stated that not a day goes by when her mum is missed.

Martin described her as the best mum ever.

“Not a day goes by that you are not missed. I thought it might get easier as time went by, but it does not. I do not know how to come to terms with reality, but I know that you, for sure, are the best mother a son could ask for in so many ways,” he wrote.

Also read: Catherine Kasavuli, the single mom who befriended her only son

The prominent news anchor died on Friday, December 30, 2022, after a battle with cervical cancer.

Martin credited his mum for teaching him how to live life to the fullest.

He then promised to keep her legacy.

“You saw beauty in everything in life; you were a very simple-minded human being. You were the best person morally that I have ever known. You taught us how to live life to the fullest. I promise to keep your legacy.”

During her memorial service a day before her burial, Martin described his mother as jovial, stylish, and the coolest ever.

According to Martin, his mother was always jovial despite the severe pain she experienced due to the medication and treatment regimen she was on.

Also read: 5 Key lessons I have learnt in the last couple of months – Catherine Kasavuli

He began by narrating the strong mother-son bond he had since birth, noting, “You knew her as Catherine, but I knew her as a mum, and 40 plus years she became my best friend. We formed a special bond since the day I was born.”

His mother wanted him to join the media industry, an idea he did not fully agree with.

Her funeral memorial service was held at the Friends International Centre Ngong Road. It was attended by family, friends, and colleagues in the media industry as well as Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah and Narc Party leader Martha Karua.

They were joined by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who delivered condolence messages from President William Ruto.

Catherine was laid to rest in her Vihiga home on January 14, 2023.

Also read: Catherine Kasavuli’s last post inspires Kenyans