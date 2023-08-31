Mathee wa Ngara denied bail

Nairobi businesswoman Nancy Indoveria Kazungu, alias Mathee Wa Ngara, after she was arrested by detectives. PHOTOS | COURTESY

A Nairobi court has denied suspected drug peddler Nancy Kigunzu alias Mathee wa Ngara temporary freedom in relation to a case in which she is charged with trafficking drugs worth Sh18 million.

Also denied bail is Eugene Gumba, her co-accused.

Magistrate Njeri Thuku, in arriving at her judgment, agreed with the prosecution that the two suspects were a flight risk owing to the nature of the case.

“Prosecution has placed strong compelling reasons. It is not in the interest of justice to grant bond,” said Thuku.

Two other accused persons in relation to this case were however released on bail. They are Teresia Wanjiru, who was granted a bail of Shs 50,000.

She will be required to provide two contact persons, one of whom has to be a blood relative.

The court further directed her to present herself to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) police station within seven days to file a social report.

The other accused who is a minor was also granted Sh 50,000 bail.

The court placed him under care at Kabete Children’s Care since no adult had come to claim him.

The accused persons were on August 28, 2023, charged with trafficking bhang with a market value of Sh13.4 million.

They faced another count of being in possession of monies which the state says is proceeds of crime.

The money, which was in millions of shillings, is in State custody.

The prosecution had opposed their release on bail saying they would poison the society.

In an affidavit, investigating officer Stephen Chesire told court the accused persons could abscond court if released.

Chesire added that investigations are ongoing which may lead to more arrests.

“Should the suspects be released, there is a likelihood they will interfere with investigations and compilation of evidence,” Chesire pointed out.

But the accused led by lawyer Danstan Omari wondered how his clients will interfere with witnesses yet they were all police officers.

If the state is admitting its own officers are going to be compromised, then this country will be a banana republic,” Omari said, adding there were no compelling reasons to allow the prosecution’s application.

He said the offence is not as serious as murder or treason where such accused persons have been granted bail pending the determination of their cases before court.

