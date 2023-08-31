5 times Ruto spearheaded dowry negotiations for high profile personalities





Dowry, a custom ingrained in cultural landscapes worldwide, stands as a living testament to the elaborate interplay between tradition, gender dynamics and societal expectations. At its core lies a practice that often compels men to negotiate- not with the woman they seek to marry- but with her male family members. This tradition often serves as a means of financial security for newlyweds in some foreign cultures, facilitating the establishment of households and the formal bringing together of two families as official weddings are planned for.

Dowry negotiators- often male relatives and friends of the father of the bride and of the groom to be- meet at the bride’s home and discussions are held over what the bride’s family expects from the groom as a token of appreciation for how his bride was raised to adulthood, and a sign of respect to the family of the bride.

Also read: Suspected drug peddler ‘mathee wa Ngara’ denied bail

Two civilians arrested in Kilifi after receiving Sh250,000 bribe for KDF job

It is here that the groom’s team is expected to dust off their negotiation and communication skills, remember their ‘calm under pressure’, adaptability and patience strengths, remember how to problem solve on the spot and show empathy to the bride’s family because their daughter is no longer their little girl as they work to allow the bride’s family to release her to her future husband.

Lately, it would appear that Kenya’s President William Ruto has been dusting off his dowry negotiating skills considering the several traditional ceremonies where he spearheaded talks between two families set to become in-laws.