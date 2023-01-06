Medical doctor charged with assaulting his estranged wife and son

Dr Vincent Nyaboga Oyiengo when he appeared in court to answer to charges of assaulting his estranged and son on December 9 2022. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

A medical doctor is facing charges of assaulting his estranged wife and their son during a scuffle when he is reported to have gone to pick their five-year-old daughter.

While appearing before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo, Dr Vincent Nyaboga Oyiengo denied the charges and sought to be allowed to settle the matter out of court, saying there is a pending divorce cause.

“I urge this court to give me an opportunity to resolve this matter out of court as it stems from a pending divorce cause,” Dr Oyiengo pleaded.

He also informed the magistrate that there is a court order on shared custody of the minor.

Dr Oyiengo, 65, who practices at Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, applied to be freed on bond to enable him resolve the matter amicably.

The charges filed against the medic are that on December 9, 2022 at Golf Course II, within Ngumo Estate Nairobi, he assaulted his wife Laura Bonareri Oyiengo and their son Kiri Osebe.

The minor allegedly begun to cry when the accused went to pick her from their Golf Course II residence.

In a brief ruling, Ms Kagendo freed the accused on a cash bail of Sh20,000 and directed the prosecution to supply him with witness statements to enable him prepare his defence.

“Since the accused person has sought the courts indulgenced to enable him seek alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in this matter, I encourage him to invoke ADR to settle the case,” Ms Kagendo stated.

The prosecution, led by Anderson Gikunda, did not oppose the release of the suspect on bond.

The magistrate said the constitution encourages ADR as a method of reducing backlog in the law courts and also as a swift way of achieving justice.

The case will be mentioned in a fortnight’s time for further directions.

rmunguti@ke.nationmedia.com