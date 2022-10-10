Miguna tackles Francis Atwoli over Kenyans plight in Saudi Arabia





Miguna Miguna has accused Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli of neglecting the plight of Kenyans living and working in Saudi Arabia.

The outspoken Miguna, via a comment on his socials, suggested Atwoli was involved in politicking other than catering to the needs of Kenyans who are reported to suffer at the hands of their employers in the Middle East.

Miguna further challenged Atwoli to create employment opportunities for Kenyans locally as they are forced to travel to the Gulf for menial jobs owing to desperation.

“Where has Francis Atwoli been for the past 10 years when Kenyan women have been trafficked, turned into slaves, degraded, tortured, maimed, and killed in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Lebanon, and other Middle Eastern countries? claimed Miguna.

The comments by Miguna, who remains exiled in Canada after a spat with former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, come a day after Atwoli called upon the government to ban all agencies from brokering job opportunities for Kenyans in the Middle East.

Atwoli made the comments after a video that appeared to show a Kenyan woman breastfeeding a dog in Saudi Arabia went viral on social media. He stressed the need to take care of the welfare of Kenyans currently working in Saudi Arabia.

“I want to appeal to our government to ban these agencies as it happened during former president Mwai Kibaki’s tenure,” stressed Atwoli.

“The Kenyan woman left her home two months after giving birth. When her employer realized she can breastfeed they gave her puppies to breastfeed. That is indirect slavery.”

Government records indicate 89 Kenyans have died in Saudi Arabia in controversial circumstances in the past two years.

