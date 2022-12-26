Mike Sonko- I am being frustrated not to help baby sagini

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addressing the media at Hustler Centre in Mombasa in this photo taken on 1st August 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Sunday, December 25, 2022, alleged he was being frustrated in his efforts to assist Baby Junior Sagini whose eyes were gouged out in Kisii County.

In a Facebook post which was accompanied by a video, the politician said a section of political leaders had blocked him from accessing the baby and his sister Shantel, 7.

“Despite my efforts to help I have not had access to them due to bad politics being played around by some dirty minded politicians who think I am in this case for Public Relations (PR) and political mileage purposes,” part of the post read.

He said that nothing would stop him from pursuing the matter and that he had already sent them gifts for the Christmas through Kisii County based activist Ms Esnah Nyaramba.

The political leader said that last week the baby missed two important appointments with Dr Kishor Krishna an ophthalmologist- an eye surgeon based in Westlands Laser Eye Hospital.

“All we wanted is the baby’s review report to be emailed to China so that we can start the process of flying him there for implant of artificial eyes,” he said.

Mr Sonko said that he will do all it takes to ensure that he assists the minor as his initial plans were.

This comes just a day after President William Ruto weighed in on Baby Sagini’s torture that left him blind after his eyes were gouged out.

The president condemned the parents and guardians of Baby Sagini for failing to protect him.

While visiting a children’s home in Eldoret on Friday, Ruto pleaded with Kenyans to take care of all children.

“Please take care of our Children,” he said.

He said he is surprised that there are parents who risk the lives of their children instead of protecting them.

The main suspect in the brutal attack on the three-year-old boy, Junior Sagini has since been arraigned in court.

Ms Pacificah Nyakerario, 60, was arrested by detectives at a hideout in Nairobi and driven to Kisii County for questioning over the incident.

The boy was found abandoned in a maize farm and rushed to hospital.

The suspect appeared before Kisii Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno on Tuesday but did not take plea, after the prosecution requested for more time to finalise their investigations.

The boy was found abandoned in a maize farm and rushed to hospital.

The suspect appeared before Kisii Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno on Tuesday but did not take plea, after the prosecution requested for more time to finalise their investigations.

Outside the court premises, there was drama after some women gathered and jostled to catch a glimpse of the accused.

